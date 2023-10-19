Spurs fan culture 101: Traditions newbies should know

Step 1: Get familiar with this guy. Photo: Sam Hodde/NBAE via Getty Images

The Spurs' fan base will likely gain newcomers, considering the buzz surrounding rookie Victor Wembanyama, in addition to the city's growing population.

Yes, but: One doesn't simply become a Spurs fan. When a team is so embedded in a city's culture, like the Spurs are, it's more of an indoctrination.

There are traditions and tenets to follow.

What they're saying: Spurs fans sounded off on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the local basketball-focused customs newbies should know about ahead of the season.

"'GO-SPURS-GO' Should be a part of your daily affirmations," @Janie1Charles says.

"Spelling freaking S-P-U-R-S when the Spurs Coyote jumps in the middle of the court where Spurs used to be written but now he's just jumping on an actual Spur 5 times," @ivykmeehan writes.

"They need to learn the lyrics to 'Volver.' This is non-negotiable," @jobes44 says.

"Pretty much that we treat Spurs Coyote like he's the pope around these parts," @ucasta1 writes.

Of note: Multiple fans mentioned the beloved tradition of honking your car horn along Commerce after big wins or yelling "two shots" when a Spurs player goes to the free throw line after being fouled.

The bottom line: Whichever tradition you decide to pick up, it's important to know how deep-rooted the Spurs love is in San Antonio.

The devotion is too serious to be casual about the quirks.

What's next: The Spurs will start the season at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.