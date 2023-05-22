Newcomers helped place the Alamo City at the top of the U.S. Census Bureau charts again. It comes in in at No. 3 for cities with the largest numeric increase in population from 2021 to 2022.

By the numbers: San Antonio grew by 18,889 people between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022, according to population estimates recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

San Antonio's population of 1,472,909 made it the seventh largest city in the country and the second largest in Texas after Houston.

Flashback: San Antonio ranked the highest for numeric population growth between 2020 and 2021, meaning more people relocated here than any other place during the height of the pandemic.

Yes, but: The 2020-2021 number — 13,626 — is dwarfed by the new totals.

Zoom out: Fort Worth and Phoenix took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.