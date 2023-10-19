San Antonio will welcome Little Amal, the globe-trotting, 12-foot puppet depicting a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, this weekend.

Context: Amal — "hope" in Arabic — has become a symbol of human rights, especially those of refugees. She was designed by the South African Handspring Puppet Company and started her international journey in July 2021 from her hometown of Aleppo.

Since then, she's visited 90 cities and has met Pope Francis, Whoopi Goldberg and Jude Law, among others.

What's happening: Little Amal will arrive here at noon Saturday at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church for the San Antonio Welcome Walk and Festival, which celebrates refugees who have resettled in Texas.