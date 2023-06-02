Little Amal has traveled throughout Europe and the U.S. since 2021 as a symbol of human rights. Photo: Courtesy of The Walk Productions

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, will visit San Antonio on Oct. 21 and 22.

Context: Amal — "hope" in Arabic — was inspired by a character in the immersive play "The Jungle" and has become a symbol of human rights, especially those of refugees. She was designed by the Handspring Puppet Company and started her international journey in July 2021 from her hometown of Aleppo, Syria.

Since then, she's visited 90 cities and has met Pope Francis, Whoopi Goldberg and Jude Law, among others.

What's happening: The puppet will visit San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Uvalde, Marfa and El Paso during her Texas trip that's part of a larger U.S. journey, "Amal Walks Across America."

What's next: Highlights of the Texas tour will include education on the state's history and its role as an entry point for migrants.

Artist-curated events will welcome Little Amal to each city. Details for the local events will be announced next month.

Between the lines: The Amal Fund, which supports grassroots groups that provide education and shelter for refugees, was launched in conjunction with the puppet's walks. Donations are accepted online.

What they're saying: "Our hope for Amal is that she can spur conversations in communities across the country around the important role of refugees and newcomers in writing the ongoing story of the United States," Amir Nizar Zuabi, artistic director of the production, said in a statement.