Travelers arriving at the San Antonio International Airport will get a glimpse of the city's deep-rooted lowrider culture when they pick up their luggage at baggage claim.

What they did: The airport dedicated space inside the lower level of Terminal B to park three lowriders and bikes for a Hispanic Heritage Month exhibit called "Cruising into History — A Celebration of Lowriders in San Antonio."

The vehicles are on loan from their owners. They will be on display until Oct. 26.

Click here for a quick tour.

Context: Lowrider culture is embedded in generations of Latinos throughout the U.S. It's a bouncy, glittering expression of craftsmanship, tradition, and community involvement that started in Los Angeles in the 1940s.

"A lowrider is an extension of a person, of their style, of their hard work and dedication. It's an expression of someone's pride, someone's joy. It's West Side style — we don't have much, but what we do have, we make it shine," Clint Westwood, exhibit curator and self-described lowrider liaison, tells Axios.

The Cutlass Supreme is named "La Ley del Monte." Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Between the lines: Matt Evans, who manages art and culture at the airport, said the goal of the exhibit is to show that San Antonio is a diverse city where we celebrate each other.

The airport highlighted the Unseen Artists Bench Project during Black History Month.

What they're saying: Westwood is proud that the lowrider community is being showcased on a larger platform.