San Antonio International Airport showcasing Black art

One of nine special benches on display at the airport. Photo: Courtesy of San Antonio International Airport

Passengers traveling through the San Antonio International Airport will have the opportunity to see the talent of local Black artists through a new exhibit installed for Black History Month.

Driving the news: The Unseen Artists Bench Project, a Centro San Antonio initiative, is a curation of the works of local Black artists on display at the airport throughout February.

The benches are on loan from the Eye of the Beholder Art Gallery and Studio.

Travelers are welcome to sit on the benches in the baggage claim area.

See the entire gallery here.

The project includes 10 benches, with nine installed at the airport. Featured artists are:

Deloné Osby - @PaintByDeLone

Jocelyn van Taylor - @jocelynvantaylor.art

Kwanzaa Edwards - @empty_holiday

Hailey Gearo - @Hailey_Gearo

Swerve O' Harold - @eotb_gallery

Tyson Davis - @tysondavisart

Alain Gakwaya - @alain.boris

Darryl Dunn - @dunnswood

Asia Dodd - @eotb_gallery

Jaden D. Blango - @jd.blango

Zoom out: The Eye of the Beholder Art Gallery and Studio is a collective of local artists of color.

Owner and curator Maria Williams started the studio as a response to a lack of representation for Black artists, the website says.

What they're saying: "The goal is to showcase Black art, our talent and our joy in a way that brightens our city," featured artist Darryl Dunn said in a statement.