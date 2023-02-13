San Antonio International Airport showcasing Black art
Passengers traveling through the San Antonio International Airport will have the opportunity to see the talent of local Black artists through a new exhibit installed for Black History Month.
Driving the news: The Unseen Artists Bench Project, a Centro San Antonio initiative, is a curation of the works of local Black artists on display at the airport throughout February.
- The benches are on loan from the Eye of the Beholder Art Gallery and Studio.
- Travelers are welcome to sit on the benches in the baggage claim area.
The project includes 10 benches, with nine installed at the airport. Featured artists are:
- Deloné Osby - @PaintByDeLone
- Jocelyn van Taylor - @jocelynvantaylor.art
- Kwanzaa Edwards - @empty_holiday
- Hailey Gearo - @Hailey_Gearo
- Swerve O' Harold - @eotb_gallery
- Tyson Davis - @tysondavisart
- Alain Gakwaya - @alain.boris
- Darryl Dunn - @dunnswood
- Asia Dodd - @eotb_gallery
- Jaden D. Blango - @jd.blango
Zoom out: The Eye of the Beholder Art Gallery and Studio is a collective of local artists of color.
- Owner and curator Maria Williams started the studio as a response to a lack of representation for Black artists, the website says.
What they're saying: "The goal is to showcase Black art, our talent and our joy in a way that brightens our city," featured artist Darryl Dunn said in a statement.
