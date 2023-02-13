1 hour ago - News

San Antonio International Airport showcasing Black art

Madalyn Mendoza
Photo of a decorated bench with a woman wearing a flower crown in the center.

One of nine special benches on display at the airport. Photo: Courtesy of San Antonio International Airport

Passengers traveling through the San Antonio International Airport will have the opportunity to see the talent of local Black artists through a new exhibit installed for Black History Month.

Driving the news: The Unseen Artists Bench Project, a Centro San Antonio initiative, is a curation of the works of local Black artists on display at the airport throughout February.

  • The benches are on loan from the Eye of the Beholder Art Gallery and Studio.
  • Travelers are welcome to sit on the benches in the baggage claim area.
  • See the entire gallery here.

The project includes 10 benches, with nine installed at the airport. Featured artists are:

Zoom out: The Eye of the Beholder Art Gallery and Studio is a collective of local artists of color.

  • Owner and curator Maria Williams started the studio as a response to a lack of representation for Black artists, the website says.

What they're saying: "The goal is to showcase Black art, our talent and our joy in a way that brightens our city," featured artist Darryl Dunn said in a statement.

