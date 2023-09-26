Renters in three San Antonio-area apartment buildings can now list their units on Airbnb to earn extra cash.

Driving the news: The company announced last week that its Airbnb-friendly apartments platform is expanding to San Antonio and New Braunfels.

Why it matters: Most renters would violate their lease by listing their apartment unit as a short-term rental, since many U.S. leases have rules against subletting without a landlord's consent. Through the program, complexes enter an agreement with Airbnb.

Airbnb estimates that local renters could rake in anywhere from $540 to $1,196 in average earnings for a week.

Details: In San Antonio, 624 units are eligible for Airbnb hosting between two complexes: Tacara At Crosswinds on the Northeast Side, and Tacara At Dove Creek on the Far West Side.

The Tacara Gruene complex in New Braunfels is also participating.

Tenants in each building can rent their unit on Airbnb up to 90 nights per year.

Zoom out: Airbnb launched its "Airbnb-friendly apartments" platform last fall to expand hosting opportunities to renters, who have historically been left out of the Airbnb hosting market, Jesse Stein, global head of real estate for Airbnb, tells Axios.

The platform is available for renters in more than 250 buildings and 37 markets in the U.S., including Austin, Dallas and Houston.

What they're saying: "Airbnb-friendly apartments are part of our broader efforts to help more people tap into the economic benefits of hosting at a time when many are trying to keep up with the continued high cost of living," Stein says.

By the numbers: The typical Airbnb host in San Antonio made $12,500 last year, according to company figures shared with Axios.

Context: San Antonio is the fifth hottest city in the country for short-term rentals this year, according to AirDNA, which analyzed growth in listings, investor interest and nightly prices.

What's next: Airbnb is focused on providing the apartment program to any renter across the country, Stein says.