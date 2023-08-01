Airbnb launches apartment platform in Austin

Share on email (opens in new window)

A unit at Avana SoCo, which entered an agreement with Airbnb to allow renters to list their units on the short-term rental site for seven nights a month. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Renters in nine Austin-area apartment buildings can now list their units on Airbnb to earn extra cash while out of town.

Driving the news: The company announced last week that its Airbnb-friendly apartments platform will expand to the Austin metro, making 2,901 units eligible for Airbnb hosting.

The listing service for rental units, which launched last fall, is now available in 37 markets in the U.S.

Why it matters: Most renters would violate their lease by listing their apartment unit as a short-term rental. Through the program, complexes enter an agreement with Airbnb.

Details: Airbnb partnered with Austin apartments in South Austin, downtown, the Domain, Cedar Park and Kyle.

The max number of nights allowed depends on the building.

Airbnb estimates that local renters could earn up to $1,340 per month.

By the numbers: Austin Airbnb hosts made about 11% less than the typical host in the U.S. last year, according to company figures shared with Axios' Sami Sparber.

The typical host in Austin earned approximately $12,500 in 2022, compared to the national median of $14,000, per Airbnb data.

Between the lines: The national short-term rental supply reached record levels in 2022, swelling 20% year-over-year to 1.3 million listings, per data from AirDNA, a short-term rental analysis firm.

Note: Available listings are defined as properties with at least one day booked or available during the month; Data: AirDNA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Be smart: Austin requires hosts to obtain an operating license, although city officials told KXAN that just 1,875 of Austin's 11,000 short-term rentals are licensed.