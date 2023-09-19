San Antonio ISD released a proposal this week to close 19 schools — more than 20% of its campuses — over two years as the district faces declining enrollment.

Why it matters: The closures affect primarily Hispanic families on the near East, West and South sides of the city, with the potential to upend routines and relationships.

Of note: The recommendations can still change in the coming months as the district continues to seek feedback.

What they're saying: "Matching the number of buildings and their capacity to proper student enrollment allows for more equitable and robust allocation of our limited resources to our schools, our families and most of all our students," superintendent Jaime Aquino said.

Aquino previously told Axios there will be minimal impact to staff, although he could not guarantee everyone will keep their jobs.

The other side: The San Antonio Alliance, the union representing teachers and support staff in SAISD, called for fewer school closures, saying the scale will shock communities and negatively impact students.

By the numbers: In addition to the closures, the proposal includes three school mergers, two grade re-configurations, one relocation and one co-location.

In all, 23 campuses would take in more students and teachers.

Details: The proposed closures include one middle school and four early childhood education centers. The rest are elementary schools.

Seventeen schools are slated to close in the 2024-25 school year, with two the following year. The delay allows the district to finish bond-funded renovations for schools that will receive more students.

The schools proposed for closure are:

Lamar Elementary School

Pershing Elementary School

Carroll Early Childhood Education Center

Douglass Elementary School

Gates Elementary School

Miller Elementary School

Tynan Early Childhood Education Center

Forbes Elementary School

Foster Elementary School

Highland Park Elementary School

Collins Garden Elementary School

Knox Early Childhood Education Center

Lowell Middle School

Riverside Park Elementary School

Ogden Elementary School

Storm Elementary School

Baskin Elementary School

Huppertz Elementary School

Nelson Early Childhood Education Center

Between the lines: The student body at San Antonio ISD is about 90% Hispanic, per U.S. News & World Report.

State of play: Much of the decline in enrollment is due to fewer children living in the district. Births have declined 36% in ZIP codes in SAISD since 2007, per Brian Eschbacher, a demographic researcher who reported to the board.

But a lack of affordable housing also contributes to declining enrollment.

SAISD's enrollment in 2003-2004 was 56,812.

During the 2021-2022 school year, enrollment fell to 44,568. Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year rebounded slightly to 45,285 students.

Zoom out: SAISD is not alone in closing schools due to declining enrollment.

Harlandale ISD trustees voted this year to close four schools, and the South San ISD board voted to close three.

Zoom in: SAISD officials say they will work with the community to find a use for closed school buildings.

They've heard suggestions to repurpose schools as affordable housing for staff, senior centers, green spaces, community centers and more.

What's next: The board will take a final vote on Nov. 13.