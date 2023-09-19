Share on email (opens in new window)

Ay Caramba Taco Cantina is one of the new additions to the food scene on Broadway near Pearl.

What's happening: Owner Flabio Vásquez tells Axios the Mexican restaurant will focus on flavors from Arandas, Jalisco, his hometown.

A grand opening date has not been announced, but owners are planning for the first week of October.

Details: The menu has not been finalized, but Vásquez is planning on more than tacos — including burritos, bowls, chilaquiles.

For dessert, there's an intriguing chocolate tamal, served with a scoop of creamy ice cream.

A trompo is set up in the kitchen, so expect fresh cuts of al pastor.

The owners are working with a chef from Arandas to guarantee the authenticity of the food.

Chilaquiles from Ay Caramba. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The space has plenty of indoor seating as well as a covered pet-friendly patio.

The dining room's focal point is a wooden structure adorned with flowers, symbolizing the jacaranda trees that are known to bloom abundantly throughout Mexico.

There's also a full bar with additional seating.

Vásquez plans to feature live music at the restaurant.

Flashback: The space at 1915 Broadway was previously home to Tacos and Tequila, which closed in 2017, followed by Señor Fish, which closed this summer.

Zoom out: Nineteen Hyaku, an upscale sushi restaurant, is scheduled to open on Sept. 27 in Jefferson Bank tower, across the street from Ay Caramba.

Bellagreen, a sustainability-focused restaurant chain, is also in the works at Jefferson Bank tower, according to permitting information filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Ay Caramba also serves breakfast items like omelets. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: I was able to try a few of the salsas and couldn't pick a favorite. I hope they have a prominent place on the final draft of the menu.