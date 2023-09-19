First look: Ay Caramba brings Jalisco flavor to Pearl area
Ay Caramba Taco Cantina is one of the new additions to the food scene on Broadway near Pearl.
What's happening: Owner Flabio Vásquez tells Axios the Mexican restaurant will focus on flavors from Arandas, Jalisco, his hometown.
- A grand opening date has not been announced, but owners are planning for the first week of October.
Details: The menu has not been finalized, but Vásquez is planning on more than tacos — including burritos, bowls, chilaquiles.
- For dessert, there's an intriguing chocolate tamal, served with a scoop of creamy ice cream.
- A trompo is set up in the kitchen, so expect fresh cuts of al pastor.
- The owners are working with a chef from Arandas to guarantee the authenticity of the food.
The space has plenty of indoor seating as well as a covered pet-friendly patio.
- The dining room's focal point is a wooden structure adorned with flowers, symbolizing the jacaranda trees that are known to bloom abundantly throughout Mexico.
- There's also a full bar with additional seating.
- Vásquez plans to feature live music at the restaurant.
Flashback: The space at 1915 Broadway was previously home to Tacos and Tequila, which closed in 2017, followed by Señor Fish, which closed this summer.
Zoom out: Nineteen Hyaku, an upscale sushi restaurant, is scheduled to open on Sept. 27 in Jefferson Bank tower, across the street from Ay Caramba.
- Bellagreen, a sustainability-focused restaurant chain, is also in the works at Jefferson Bank tower, according to permitting information filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
💭 Madalyn's thought bubble: I was able to try a few of the salsas and couldn't pick a favorite. I hope they have a prominent place on the final draft of the menu.
