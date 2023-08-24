Texas plans for San Antonio road construction
Texas plans to spend $142 billion on transportation infrastructure as part of a long-term effort to improve safety and connectivity and reduce congestion on its roadways.
Driving the news: Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced the record funding last week, saying the state's "booming economy" made it possible.
Why it matters: San Antonio always seems to have road construction underway to accommodate its fast-growing population. That won't be changing anytime soon — even though it can drive us nuts.
Details: Abbott's funding will allow the Texas Department of Transportation to move forward with its 2024 Unified Transportation Program.
- The 10-year, $100 billion plan includes improvements to highways, public transportation, rail and freight.
- Projects include widening roads to mitigate congestion, rehabilitating bridges and offering more infrastructure for non-drivers to improve air quality and reduce car traffic.
Zoom in: Nine Bexar County projects are included in the plan, many in growing areas.
- On the Northeast Side, a $346.4 million expansion to Interstate 35 from North Walters Street to Loop 410 South.
- On the North Side, improvements to Loop 410 at the U.S. 281/San Pedro interchange for $151.2 million.
- On the Far West Side, upgrades to U.S. 90 from Loop 1604 to Loop 410 for $146.4 million.
- Different projects to widen parts of Loop 1604 on the Southwest and Northeast sides.
Reality check: It will take many years for the projects to be completed.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.