Texas plans for San Antonio road construction

Megan Stringer

Driving in San Antonio can be a pain, but roads are getting upgrades. Photo: Nick Wagner/Xinhua via Getty Images

Texas plans to spend $142 billion on transportation infrastructure as part of a long-term effort to improve safety and connectivity and reduce congestion on its roadways.

Driving the news: Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced the record funding last week, saying the state's "booming economy" made it possible.

Why it matters: San Antonio always seems to have road construction underway to accommodate its fast-growing population. That won't be changing anytime soon — even though it can drive us nuts.

Details: Abbott's funding will allow the Texas Department of Transportation to move forward with its 2024 Unified Transportation Program.

  • The 10-year, $100 billion plan includes improvements to highways, public transportation, rail and freight.
  • Projects include widening roads to mitigate congestion, rehabilitating bridges and offering more infrastructure for non-drivers to improve air quality and reduce car traffic.

Zoom in: Nine Bexar County projects are included in the plan, many in growing areas.

  • On the Northeast Side, a $346.4 million expansion to Interstate 35 from North Walters Street to Loop 410 South.
  • On the North Side, improvements to Loop 410 at the U.S. 281/San Pedro interchange for $151.2 million.
  • On the Far West Side, upgrades to U.S. 90 from Loop 1604 to Loop 410 for $146.4 million.
  • Different projects to widen parts of Loop 1604 on the Southwest and Northeast sides.

Reality check: It will take many years for the projects to be completed.

