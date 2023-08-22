San Antonio could get rain Tuesday and Wednesday — the region's first recorded rainfall in more than a month.

We may also get a momentary reprieve from the extreme heat, with a high temperature below 100 on Tuesday. The last time San Antonio had a high below 100 was July 29, when the mercury reached 99.

Why it matters: Rain and lower temperatures could bring much needed relief — and hope — to San Antonians, who have endured a hot, dry summer amid a drought that has worsened in recent months.

What's happening: Meteorologists are watching a potential tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico, with a slight risk of heavy rainfall for South Texas on Tuesday. San Antonio could feel some impact.

The San Antonio forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain Tuesday and a high of 95, although the heat index, or "feels like" temperature, could still reach 100.

There's a 30% chance of rain in San Antonio Wednesday morning, and then the high temperature is expected to kick back up to 100.

There's a possibility of isolated tornadoes and strong winds.

Yes, but: Don't expect a lot of rain — it may only amount to between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, but could be higher depending on how any thunderstorms shake out.

Flashback: The last time the San Antonio area received any daily rainfall was July 7, per National Weather Service records, and it was less than an inch.

By the numbers: San Antonio has had nearly 13 inches of rainfall so far this year, per the San Antonio Water System.

That's almost 8 inches less than what we would get in a normal year.

Zoom in: The Edwards Aquifer, the source of more than half ofSan Antonio's drinking water, is currently at 627 feet above sea level.

It has dropped sharply — more than 20 feet — in this summer's hot, dry weather. In the spring, when we received more consistent rainfall, the aquifer's level was around 648 feet.

Drought restrictions are triggered when the aquifer drops below 660 feet above sea level.

Data: San Antonio Water System; Chart: Axios Visuals

Be smart: Rain needs to fall in the right place — over the Edwards Aquifer Recharge and Contributing zones in the Hill Country — to help replenish our drinking supply.

Catch up fast: San Antonio has been under watering restrictions for more than a year.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority, which manages water withdrawals, implemented stage 4 drought restrictions in late July. But San Antonio remains in stage 2 restrictions because SAWS has other water sources.

The water utility has issued more than 3,000 citations so far this year for violations of watering restrictions.

The latest: SAWS this month proposed changes to its drought management plan, seeking better enforcement to save water. The fee for a citation has not changed in two decades, per SAWS.

Changes include moving from a municipal court citation to a water bill charge so that the utility can enforce the rules itself.

SAWS is also looking to increase penalty fees in deeper stages of drought. Fees range from $50 to $2,000 now.

Officials are looking for feedback on the proposals. The utility's board could vote on the changes before the end of the year.

What's next: Temperatures could hover above normal for most of Texas from September through November, per the latest three-month outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center. But our chances for rain could grow to more normal levels.

The bottom line: San Antonians would be glad to get some rain but should expect to remain under drought restrictions and watering schedules.