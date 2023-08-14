Eliotte Woodford (far right) on the Eras Tour. Photo: Ethan Miller/TAS23 via Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift missed San Antonio on her record-breaking Eras Tour, but she's had a bit of the 210 along with her for the ride, thanks to performer Eliotte Woodford, a Reagan High School graduate.

Driving the news: Swift ended the first leg of her U.S. tour last week, marking the third time Woodford has joined the superstar as a backup singer and dancer, according to the Northeast Independent School District.

What's happening: NEISD recently highlighted its alumna on Facebook, saying she attended schools in the district since elementary.

She was lieutenant colonel of Reagan's dance team in 2006.

Flashback: Swift attended Woodford's San Antonio wedding in 2016.

What they're saying: "My teachers didn't force me to stay in a box. I was very happy that I could be a strong student, academically speaking, and then be very involved in the arts and excel in that world as well," Woodford told NEISD