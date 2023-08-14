20 mins ago - Music

San Antonio native Eliotte Woodford shimmers on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Madalyn Mendoza
Taylor Swift with four dancers on each side of her on stage.

Eliotte Woodford (far right) on the Eras Tour. Photo: Ethan Miller/TAS23 via Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift missed San Antonio on her record-breaking Eras Tour, but she's had a bit of the 210 along with her for the ride, thanks to performer Eliotte Woodford, a Reagan High School graduate.

Driving the news: Swift ended the first leg of her U.S. tour last week, marking the third time Woodford has joined the superstar as a backup singer and dancer, according to the Northeast Independent School District.

What's happening: NEISD recently highlighted its alumna on Facebook, saying she attended schools in the district since elementary.

  • She was lieutenant colonel of Reagan's dance team in 2006.

Flashback: Swift attended Woodford's San Antonio wedding in 2016.

What they're saying: "My teachers didn't force me to stay in a box. I was very happy that I could be a strong student, academically speaking, and then be very involved in the arts and excel in that world as well," Woodford told NEISD

  • "That was really important to me, and it has carried on throughout my entire life."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more