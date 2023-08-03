The Andy, a live-work development on the East Side near the AT&T Center, is nearing completion.

Why it matters: It signals a substantial investment in the area, which has an older housing stock and is known for having an industrial landscape, by introducing a new style of living to the neighborhood and attracting diverse businesses.

What they did: Johnny Devora and Rich Gottbrath, an Austin-San Antonio development and brokerage team, rehabilitated the former Handy Andy distribution center to create 35 live-work lofts, 20,000 square feet of commercial space and a courtyard for live events.

A rooftop bar is also planned but has not been built.

The Andy courtyard. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

What's happening: The Andy's live-work units will be at a point of "substantial completion" by the end of August. The commercial units will be completed by the end of the year, Gottbrath tells Axios.

20 of the 35 live-work units are leased.

How it works: The two-story flex lofts range from 1,300 square feet to 6,000 square feet and can be split between work and living quarters. Rent ranges from $2,000 to $7,000.

Toni Campbell operates House of Royal T Luxury Beauty Bar on the first floor of her loft and lives in the upstairs portion.

Jason White, a food researcher who previously worked at Noma, is another tenant.

An AI company, 3D printing and a video production firm are also lessees.

Context: Commercial rent in San Antonio was $24.34 per square foot in 2022, according to Partners Real Estate, a Texas-based firm. At that rate, a monthly rent for work space alone would be about $2,600.

Of note: Oak & Saint, a Japanese-style coffee shop, is also at The Andy. It also will include a membership-only workspace with curated experiences called Safehouse. Owner Andres Jasso does not live in the unit, in compliance with Texas Food Establishment rules.

Toni Campbell's salon at The Andy. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

What they're saying: Gottbrath and Devora describe rehabbing the rundown building instead of buying and razing affordable housing stock to build their project as "development without displacement."

They say it's an option for residents to consolidate their home and business expenses under one rent and keep it on the East Side.

"It's attracting businesses to the East Side. So that when you have kids that are growing up and cultivating talent on the East Side, they have a reason to stay," Gottbrath says.

Between the lines: The Andy is across the street from the AT&T Center, which will likely have more foot traffic during the upcoming Spurs season as Victor Wembanyama enters his rookie season.

Devora and Gottbrath say they're excited about the Spurs potential, but their commitment to the East Side is not tied to the future of the team.

Quick take: The Andy is in Commissioner Tommy Calvert's Precinct 4. Calvert, who leased space at The Andy during his campaign last fall, tells Axios the convenience of being able to live and work in the same space and the opportunity to collaborate with other tenants is attractive for entrepreneurs.