Before topping charts, rising Mexican singer Peso Pluma was a San Antonio-area kid.

Flashback: Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD confirmed the 23-year-old (real name, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija), attended Corbett Junior High School in eighth grade and his freshman year at Clemens High School.

Both schools are in Schertz, on the outskirts of Loop 1604.

Context: Peso Pluma is known for hits like "Ella Baila Sola" and "La Bebé.

"Ella Baila Sola," a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, was the first Mexican regional song to enter the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in April.

April was also a big month for Doble P performances — he joined Becky G's Coachella set and debuted on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

What's next: Peso Pluma will return to San Antonio for a show at the AT&T Center on July 16 and another on Sept. 9 at the Majestic Theatre.