Rising Mexican star Peso Pluma attended 2 San Antonio-area schools
Before topping charts, rising Mexican singer Peso Pluma was a San Antonio-area kid.
Flashback: Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD confirmed the 23-year-old (real name, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija), attended Corbett Junior High School in eighth grade and his freshman year at Clemens High School.
- Both schools are in Schertz, on the outskirts of Loop 1604.
Context: Peso Pluma is known for hits like "Ella Baila Sola" and "La Bebé.
- "Ella Baila Sola," a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, was the first Mexican regional song to enter the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in April.
- April was also a big month for Doble P performances — he joined Becky G's Coachella set and debuted on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.
What's next: Peso Pluma will return to San Antonio for a show at the AT&T Center on July 16 and another on Sept. 9 at the Majestic Theatre.
