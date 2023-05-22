34 mins ago - News

Rising Mexican star Peso Pluma attended 2 San Antonio-area schools

Peso Pluma smiling on stage with a band behind him.

Peso Pluma had a busy April. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

Before topping charts, rising Mexican singer Peso Pluma was a San Antonio-area kid.

Flashback: Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD confirmed the 23-year-old (real name, Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija), attended Corbett Junior High School in eighth grade and his freshman year at Clemens High School.

  • Both schools are in Schertz, on the outskirts of Loop 1604.

Context: Peso Pluma is known for hits like "Ella Baila Sola" and "La Bebé.

  • "Ella Baila Sola," a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, was the first Mexican regional song to enter the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in April.
  • April was also a big month for Doble P performances — he joined Becky G's Coachella set and debuted on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.

What's next: Peso Pluma will return to San Antonio for a show at the AT&T Center on July 16 and another on Sept. 9 at the Majestic Theatre.

