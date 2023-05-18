11 mins ago - Things to Do
Former San Antonio resident Peso Pluma announces AT&T Center concert
On-the-rise Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma has added a San Antonio tour stop.
Driving the news: The July 16 concert at the AT&T Center was announced Wednesday.
- San Antonio is part of a group of cities added to the "Doble P Tour" due to high demand, an AT&T Center news release says.
- Tickets are on sale now via the AT&T Center and Ticketmaster.
Of note: Peso Pluma is known for hits like "Ella Baila Sola" and "La Bebé."
- In April, he became the first Mexican artist to secure the No. 1 spot on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart.
- "Ella Baila Sola," which was a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, was the first Mexican regional song to enter the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in April.
The intrigue: Peso Pluma, originally from Guadalajara, recently told Variety that he attended high school in San Antonio and the local Chicano community influenced his music.
- We're working to confirm his alma mater.
