11 mins ago - Things to Do

Former San Antonio resident Peso Pluma announces AT&T Center concert

Madalyn Mendoza
Peso Pluma sings on stage with his eyes closed and a band behind him.

Peso Pluma performing on "The Tonight Show." Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

On-the-rise Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma has added a San Antonio tour stop.

Driving the news: The July 16 concert at the AT&T Center was announced Wednesday.

  • San Antonio is part of a group of cities added to the "Doble P Tour" due to high demand, an AT&T Center news release says.
  • Tickets are on sale now via the AT&T Center and Ticketmaster.

Of note: Peso Pluma is known for hits like "Ella Baila Sola" and "La Bebé."

  • In April, he became the first Mexican artist to secure the No. 1 spot on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart.
  • "Ella Baila Sola," which was a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, was the first Mexican regional song to enter the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in April.

The intrigue: Peso Pluma, originally from Guadalajara, recently told Variety that he attended high school in San Antonio and the local Chicano community influenced his music.

  • We're working to confirm his alma mater.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more