Former San Antonio resident Peso Pluma announces AT&T Center concert

Peso Pluma performing on "The Tonight Show." Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

On-the-rise Mexican singer-songwriter Peso Pluma has added a San Antonio tour stop.

Driving the news: The July 16 concert at the AT&T Center was announced Wednesday.

San Antonio is part of a group of cities added to the "Doble P Tour" due to high demand, an AT&T Center news release says.

Tickets are on sale now via the AT&T Center and Ticketmaster.

Of note: Peso Pluma is known for hits like "Ella Baila Sola" and "La Bebé."

In April, he became the first Mexican artist to secure the No. 1 spot on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart.

"Ella Baila Sola," which was a collaboration with Eslabon Armado, was the first Mexican regional song to enter the top 5 of Billboard's Hot 100 chart in April.

The intrigue: Peso Pluma, originally from Guadalajara, recently told Variety that he attended high school in San Antonio and the local Chicano community influenced his music.