Victor Wembanyama is surely rooting to come to San Antonio, right? The French basketball player would probably enjoy our Texas Hill Country wines. Photo: Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

If you look beyond the Spurs' season record, San Antonio has a lot to offer No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

But our colleagues at Axios Houston and Axios Detroit apparently felt the same, so we decided to hash it out.

Here's why we think Wembanyama would enjoy life in San Antonio:

Traffic is not perfect, but it's certainly better than in Houston.

is not perfect, but it's certainly better than in Houston. Weather is a competition we can win if you pit us against Houston's insane humidity and Detroit's chilling winters.

is a competition we can win if you pit us against Houston's insane humidity and Detroit's chilling winters. Outdoor access is great, with our proximity to rivers, lakes and trails in the Hill Country — not to mention all the wineries.

is great, with our proximity to rivers, lakes and trails in the Hill Country — not to mention all the wineries. Wemby could have a San Antonio tour guide in Tony Parker. The teen played for ASVEL, the former Spurs player's French team.

Houston's case:

How about the food? Houston's most underrated quality is its diverse fare offerings, from fusion cuisines to home-grown eateries.

Houston's most underrated quality is its diverse fare offerings, from fusion cuisines to home-grown eateries. Sure, traffic is a nightmare in Houston — but try checking out the Bayou City's bike infrastructure. Wembanyama's sure to give up his car in a flash.

in Houston — but try checking out the Bayou City's bike infrastructure. Wembanyama's sure to give up his car in a flash. Beaches! Try finding an ocean anywhere near San Antonio or Detroit. We'll wait. Believe it or not, Houston's a coastal city with magnificent beaches a mere 1.5 hours from downtown.

Detroit's case:

It's the Paris of the Midwest; just listen to how the Frenchman pronounces Detroit.