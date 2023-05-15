Data: University of Toronto; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

San Antonio's downtown activity has returned to 63% of its pre-pandemic rates, recovering faster than other major Texas cities, according to anonymized mobile device data analyzed by University of Toronto researchers.

Why it matters: Downtowns became ghost towns during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people sought to "flatten the curve" by staying at home as much as possible.

Even as the pandemic has ebbed, the era of remote and hybrid work it ushered in means fewer people are visiting restaurants, bars and shops.

That has big implications for downtown economies, which have historically relied on commuting workers who spend money before, during and after their daily 9-5s.

Yes, but: San Antonio's downtown also depends on tourists who stay in hotels and visit the Alamo and the River Walk, in addition to bars and restaurants.

Zoom in: San Antonio's tourism and hospitality industry has been recovering from pandemic lows.

Tourism and hospitality-related businesses had a $16.2 billion impact on our economy in 2021, per a Visit San Antonio study by Trinity University professors.

That means we've reached about 93% of our pre-pandemic tourism and hospitality impact.

The big picture: Downtown activity has returned to — or even exceeded — pre-pandemic rates in several U.S. cities as of February 2023. These include:

Salt Lake City; Bakersfield and Fresno, California; and Columbus, Ohio.

Meanwhile: San Francisco, St. Louis, and Portland, Oregon, have seen a return, based on mobile device use, of less than 40%.

How it works: The researchers essentially treated smartphones and other mobile devices as a proxy for their owners. If a device pings a nearby cell tower, it's a good bet that's where the device's owner is.

For this analysis, "downtown" is defined as the area of a given city with the highest employment density.

What's next: San Antonio will soon be on display as a tourism destination. The nation's largest travel trade show is coming to downtown beginning Saturday through May 24.

The U.S. Travel Association's IPW is expected to draw more than 5,000 travel professionals from 70 countries to the Henry B. González Convention Center, per Visit San Antonio.

That would be a lot of cellphones pinging in the downtown area.

What we're watching: Whether IPW can help further drive downtown's recovery.

By the numbers: The trade show could create about $614 million in spending from international visitors within three years, per Visit San Antonio.

It is expected to bring an additional 395,000 international visitors to San Antonio.

What they're saying: "As international travel to the U.S. fully returns, serving as an IPW host city creates long-lasting benefits that will boost demand for travel to San Antonio and Texas well into the future," Geoff Freeman, U.S. Travel Association president, said in a statement.