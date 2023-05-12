Bar House set to open on North Alamo in San Antonio this fall
North Alamo's string of bars will have a new name in the mix this fall: Bar House.
What's happening: Owner Nick Marquez tell Axios the nearly 100-year-old two-story building at 820 N. Alamo is in the process of becoming an extension of the brand he started in Schertz.
Details: The 4,000-square-foot bar will be four times the size of the Schertz bar by the same name.
- The interior will feature a large bar area with VIP seating on the second level.
- A multilevel steel structure is being built in the backyard with additional bar space.
What they're saying: Marquez says he's been wanting to expand into San Antonio and the North Alamo area seemed like the perfect fit.
- "It's like a mini gold rush down there, it's just blowing up like crazy. It's unbelievable. It's exciting to create that entertainment district for all types of people," he says.
Zoom out: Since 2020, the North Alamo area has welcomed Tony's Siesta, Lucky Duck, and Bentley's Beer Garden.
- Cuba Cuba and Blind Terrier, a double-concept bar, is also in the works a stone's throw away from Bar House.
Zoom in: Marquez says he expects his concept to be laid-back for day drinking with more of a nightclub atmosphere at night.
What's next: Bar House is slated for a September or October opening.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.