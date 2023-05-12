Share on email (opens in new window)

Bar House, a brand that started in Schertz, is making its way to San Antonio. Photo: Courtesy of Nick Marquez

North Alamo's string of bars will have a new name in the mix this fall: Bar House.

What's happening: Owner Nick Marquez tell Axios the nearly 100-year-old two-story building at 820 N. Alamo is in the process of becoming an extension of the brand he started in Schertz.

Details: The 4,000-square-foot bar will be four times the size of the Schertz bar by the same name.

The interior will feature a large bar area with VIP seating on the second level.

A multilevel steel structure is being built in the backyard with additional bar space.

What they're saying: Marquez says he's been wanting to expand into San Antonio and the North Alamo area seemed like the perfect fit.

"It's like a mini gold rush down there, it's just blowing up like crazy. It's unbelievable. It's exciting to create that entertainment district for all types of people," he says.

Zoom out: Since 2020, the North Alamo area has welcomed Tony's Siesta, Lucky Duck, and Bentley's Beer Garden.

Cuba Cuba and Blind Terrier, a double-concept bar, is also in the works a stone's throw away from Bar House.

Zoom in: Marquez says he expects his concept to be laid-back for day drinking with more of a nightclub atmosphere at night.

What's next: Bar House is slated for a September or October opening.