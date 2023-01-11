A San Antonio family is opening Cuba Cuba and Blind Terrier, a double-concept business, in a budding downtown bar district.

Why it matters: The two-in-one bar will be the newest addition to the growing North Alamo entertainment scene which currently includes Tony's Siesta, Lucky Duck, Roadmap Brewing and Bentley's.

Details: Sisters Brittany Gonzales and Ashley Smith and their dad Jerry Gonzales are creating two distinct atmospheres.

Cuba Cuba will serve an array of flavored mojitos while Blind Terrier will serve high-end liquors and cocktails.

Cuba Cuba will feature a bar with roll up windows to allow ordering drinks from outside.

The family plans on booking burlesque shows at Blind Terrier.

How it works: Smith says the 3,800-square foot space will be divided with Cuba Cuba in the front. True to speakeasy style, customers will have to find the secret entry to Blind Terrier — we're not giving away spoilers here.

What they're saying: Smith says her family were "regulars" at North Alamo bars long before they got the keys to the bar and have enjoyed seeing the area grow starting with Roadmap's opening in 2018.

"We're really proud that we're able to do this as a family," she adds.

Smith was previously a bartender and says she and her co-owners had fun working on the menus for the bars.

What's next: Cuba Cuba and Blind Terrier are expected to be open in April, just in time for Fiesta.