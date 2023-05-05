Things to do in San Antonio this weekend, May 5-7

After you enjoy Cinco de Mayo celebrations Friday night and cast your ballot Saturday, there's plenty more to do.

🐉 See giant living plant sculptures debuting Saturday at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. A massive dragon, a mermaid and a peacock will join the party, which features family-friendly activities and arts vendors, 10am-2pm. Tickets start at $15 for children.

🐴 Watch the Kentucky Derby and have a mint julep while playing casino games at Hills and Dales Icehouse on the Northwest Side, 1-6pm Saturday. A DJ and food trucks will be there.

🍣 Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a pop-up market and food festival at Alamo Beer on the East Side, noon-5pm Saturday. There will be a free bounce house for the kids.

💃 Honor women in Mexican culture at the Viva Mexico Women's Festival at Mission Marquee Plaza on the South Side, 2-8pm Sunday. Dance to mariachi and ballet folklorico.

🚲 Frolic in the streets on bike or foot during Síclovía on Sunday, the free YMCA event that closes downtown roads to car traffic. There will be exercise classes, food trucks and more. Find the route online.

🖼️ Browse and shop thousands of prints at the McNay Print Fair Saturday and Sunday. Admission is included in the cost of museum tickets.