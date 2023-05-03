Costa Pacifica's patio will be decorated for the occasion. Photo: Courtesy of Sammis Ochoa

If you didn't get enough margaritas and mariachi music during Fiesta, Cinco de Mayo is just days away.

What's happening: Celebrations marking Mexico's defeat of France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 are taking place throughout the weekend.

🍹 Costa Pacifica is taking the mercado vibes north, near Stone Oak, for a Friday party with $7.95 jumbo margaritas, live music and a decorated patio.

🎊 If you want to experience the real Market Square, you're in luck. Downtown's historic plaza of shops and restaurants is hosting a celebration from 10am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday with games, food and a piñata candy drop.

🇲🇽 Need a quick happy hour celebration? La Tuna is hosting Mariachi Power Hour from 5-6pm on Friday with $5 margaritas and music, of course. If you're looking for more fun, make the short walk to the recently opened Casa Hernan.

🎶 Gather the family for a free concert at Plaza Guadalupe on Friday with performances by the Guadalupe Dance Company, Azul Barrientos and the San Antonio Philharmonic starting at 8pm.