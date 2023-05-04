2 hours ago - Business

Summer at San Antonio International Airport expected to be busy

Megan Stringer
If you're flying this summer, buckle up.

Driving the news: Airlines, aviation officials and the Transportation Security Administration are all telegraphing an alarming message for travelers: Flying is shaping up to be an absolute nightmare, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

Why it matters: It's unusual for all these powers that be to hint so loudly that we're in for a rough few months — and travelers would be wise to heed their warnings.

By the numbers: San Antonio International Airport officials expect more than 3 million travelers over this year's 12-week summer travel season, which starts later this month and ends in mid-August, airport spokesperson Erin Rodriguez tells Axios.

Data: San Antonio International Airport; Chart: Axios Visuals
Flashback: The latest Southwest Airlines snafu, in which data connection issues briefly halted departures, is a reminder of how quickly a relatively small problem can cause big headaches.

Meanwhile, several major airlines are trimming summertime service amid concerns about staffing levels.

Zoom in: San Antonio airport officials are preparing for the busy season by creating overflow parking, adding shuttle buses and adjusting schedules as needed, Rodriguez says.

The big picture: Airport traffic in San Antonio has continued its steady rebound from the pandemic.

The bottom line: If you have plans to fly this summer, get to the airport early, prepare for delays and cancellations, and have a Plan B — and maybe C and D — ready.

