Single San Antonians without children would need about $59,000 in post-tax annual income to live comfortably in the region, per a recent SmartAsset analysis.

Why it matters: While pay has increased year over year nationally, it hasn't been enough to make up for the rising cost of living, the financial advising company says.

Details: SmartAsset used 2022 data from MIT's Living Wage Calculator to determine how much it would cost for one person without kids to live in 25 large metro areas.

They used the 50-30-20 rule, where 50% of after-tax income goes toward basic living expenses, 30% toward discretionary spending and 20% toward savings or debt payments.

Zoom in: The San Antonio-New Braunfels area, where a person without children needs $59,270 to live comfortably, ranks third cheapest on SmartAsset's list.

The big picture: Nationally, salaries increased about 5% between December 2021 and December 2022 — but didn't keep up with inflation, which averaged 8% in 2022, per SmartAsset.

On average, people across the 25 metro areas analyzed by SmartAsset need $68,499 after taxes to live comfortably. That's up roughly 20% from a year ago, when people needed $57,013.

Reality check: The average household size in San Antonio is two to three people, and the median household income in 2021 was $55,084, per Census data. That's before taxes.