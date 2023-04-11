Here's how San Antonio drought persisted this winter
You may be tired of rainy weather after last week, but we could still use a lot more.
San Antonio got 2.3 inches of rain this winter — 3.4 inches less than average.
- That's according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Why it matters: As the Hill Country struggles to shake off drought, every inch of rain counts.
- More restrictions on water use for lawns, washing cars and filling ornamental fountains could be on the horizon for city dwellers if the drought persists.
Zoom out: While Texas grapples with drought, this winter was wetter than normal for much of the West and upper Midwest.
State of play: Creeks and rivers in the Hill Country have run dry recently.
Threat level: The Edwards Aquifer, the source of more than half of San Antonio's drinking water, is currently at about 639 feet above sea level.
- Drought restrictions are triggered at 660 feet.
- We've been under stage 2 water restrictions for about a year.
Yes, but: The Edwards Aquifer Authority, which regulates the aquifer, could call for stage 4 water restrictions as soon as this summer, the Express-News recently reported.
- It's not clear if the San Antonio Water System would further restrict water use at that point. San Antonio has remained under stage 2 restrictions because SAWS uses water sources other than the Edwards Aquifer.
The bottom line: In 2011, during an epic drought, then-Gov. Rick Perry called for three days of prayer for rain.
- It might soon be time to again ask the Lord for help.
