Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

You may be tired of rainy weather after last week, but we could still use a lot more.

San Antonio got 2.3 inches of rain this winter — 3.4 inches less than average.

That's according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: As the Hill Country struggles to shake off drought, every inch of rain counts.

More restrictions on water use for lawns, washing cars and filling ornamental fountains could be on the horizon for city dwellers if the drought persists.

Zoom out: While Texas grapples with drought, this winter was wetter than normal for much of the West and upper Midwest.

State of play: Creeks and rivers in the Hill Country have run dry recently.

Threat level: The Edwards Aquifer, the source of more than half of San Antonio's drinking water, is currently at about 639 feet above sea level.

Drought restrictions are triggered at 660 feet.

We've been under stage 2 water restrictions for about a year.

Yes, but: The Edwards Aquifer Authority, which regulates the aquifer, could call for stage 4 water restrictions as soon as this summer, the Express-News recently reported.

It's not clear if the San Antonio Water System would further restrict water use at that point. San Antonio has remained under stage 2 restrictions because SAWS uses water sources other than the Edwards Aquifer.

The bottom line: In 2011, during an epic drought, then-Gov. Rick Perry called for three days of prayer for rain.