Here's how San Antonio drought persisted this winter

Megan Stringer
Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

You may be tired of rainy weather after last week, but we could still use a lot more.

San Antonio got 2.3 inches of rain this winter — 3.4 inches less than average.

  • That's according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: As the Hill Country struggles to shake off drought, every inch of rain counts.

  • More restrictions on water use for lawns, washing cars and filling ornamental fountains could be on the horizon for city dwellers if the drought persists.

Zoom out: While Texas grapples with drought, this winter was wetter than normal for much of the West and upper Midwest.

State of play: Creeks and rivers in the Hill Country have run dry recently.

Threat level: The Edwards Aquifer, the source of more than half of San Antonio's drinking water, is currently at about 639 feet above sea level.

Yes, but: The Edwards Aquifer Authority, which regulates the aquifer, could call for stage 4 water restrictions as soon as this summer, the Express-News recently reported.

The bottom line: In 2011, during an epic drought, then-Gov. Rick Perry called for three days of prayer for rain.

  • It might soon be time to again ask the Lord for help.
