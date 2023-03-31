With spring in the air, you might be planting a new garden. But you should check the calendar before you water it.

Why it matters: Most of Bexar County is still experiencing "exceptional drought," per the U.S. Drought Monitor's latest Texas map, released Thursday.

The Hill Country is one of the driest pockets of the state.

Catch up fast: The San Antonio Water System restricts lawn watering when the Edwards Aquifer drops to certain levels.

We remain under stage 2 restrictions. That means you can only water with an irrigation system or sprinkler once a week from 7-11 am and 7-11 pm. You're assigned a designated day of the week based on your address.

Learn more about stage 2 restrictions here.

The fine for a first offense is $120, per Texas Public Radio.

Yes, but: Watering with a hand-held hose is allowed any time.

By the numbers: SAWS has issued nearly 1,000 citations so far this year to people who watered on the wrong day or wasted water.