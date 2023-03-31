1 hour ago - News
San Antonio lawn watering restrictions still in place
With spring in the air, you might be planting a new garden. But you should check the calendar before you water it.
Why it matters: Most of Bexar County is still experiencing "exceptional drought," per the U.S. Drought Monitor's latest Texas map, released Thursday.
- The Hill Country is one of the driest pockets of the state.
Catch up fast: The San Antonio Water System restricts lawn watering when the Edwards Aquifer drops to certain levels.
- We remain under stage 2 restrictions. That means you can only water with an irrigation system or sprinkler once a week from 7-11 am and 7-11 pm. You're assigned a designated day of the week based on your address.
- The fine for a first offense is $120, per Texas Public Radio.
Yes, but: Watering with a hand-held hose is allowed any time.
By the numbers: SAWS has issued nearly 1,000 citations so far this year to people who watered on the wrong day or wasted water.
- Officials are currently filing another 188 citations.
