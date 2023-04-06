Stone Oak's seafood options now include Arenas Marisqueria Lounge.

What's happening: The restaurant at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway opened on March 16.

What they did: Luis Vazquez Sr., Luis Vazquez Jr., and Issac Soto designed a Mexican resort-inspired dining experience.

A breeze blows in from the patio, Los Tremendos serenades the dining room, and the bar serves tropical cocktails made with fresh juices.

Of note: Vazquez Jr. says the restaurant has been a neighborhood go-to during Lent. Tomorrow is Good Friday. Need more seafood options? Check out this list.

What they're saying: Vazquez Jr. tells Axios he's happy to create something new for the Stone Oak neighborhood. His mission was to craft a place that his family would trust with their seafood cravings.