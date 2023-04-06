1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Arenas Marisqueria Lounge in Stone Oak now open
Stone Oak's seafood options now include Arenas Marisqueria Lounge.
What's happening: The restaurant at 19903 Stone Oak Parkway opened on March 16.
What they did: Luis Vazquez Sr., Luis Vazquez Jr., and Issac Soto designed a Mexican resort-inspired dining experience.
- A breeze blows in from the patio, Los Tremendos serenades the dining room, and the bar serves tropical cocktails made with fresh juices.
Of note: Vazquez Jr. says the restaurant has been a neighborhood go-to during Lent. Tomorrow is Good Friday. Need more seafood options? Check out this list.
What they're saying: Vazquez Jr. tells Axios he's happy to create something new for the Stone Oak neighborhood. His mission was to craft a place that his family would trust with their seafood cravings.
- "That way (Stone Oak residents) don't have to travel far for some good food," he told Axios.
