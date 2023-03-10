San Antonio seafood restaurants to add to your Lent list

If you're observing Lent by not eating meat on Fridays, or you're just craving good seafood, San Antonio has a number of options worth a try.

🎣 Catch up fast: Restaurants from Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to Popeye's add a seafood special to give Catholics options, but if you're in the mood for a full fest, you're in luck.

We came up with a list of go-to spots, based on our favorites and Twitter input from San Antonio's seafood savants.

El Jefe Baja Style

The mariscos food truck parked outside Porta Rossa serves award-winning ceviche as well as aguachile and shrimp tacos.

The Lighthouse Seafood

A plate of ceviche from The Lighthouse. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Woodlawn area's laid-back spot for delicious seafood has a long list of options, including fried or broiled platters, fish sandwiches, and you guessed it — ceviche (my favorite).

El Bucanero

Shrimp enchiladas from El Bucanero. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Given this restaurant's popularity, getting a table might take some extra effort, but there are three locations to choose from and it'll be worth the wait. The shrimp enchiladas are my go-to.

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

Fried snapper throats from Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Pearl restaurant isn't primarily for seafood, but it serves great appetizers like snapper throats and calamari, and entrees like cracker-crusted redfish with crab (another favorite).

What they're saying: Twitter's suggestions centered on the classics.