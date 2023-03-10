37 mins ago - Food and Drink

San Antonio seafood restaurants to add to your Lent list

Madalyn Mendoza
Two plates of fresh ceviche mix, topped with avocado and tortilla chips.

Ceviche from El Jefe. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

If you're observing Lent by not eating meat on Fridays, or you're just craving good seafood, San Antonio has a number of options worth a try.

🎣 Catch up fast: Restaurants from Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to Popeye's add a seafood special to give Catholics options, but if you're in the mood for a full fest, you're in luck.

  • We came up with a list of go-to spots, based on our favorites and Twitter input from San Antonio's seafood savants.
El Jefe Baja Style

The mariscos food truck parked outside Porta Rossa serves award-winning ceviche as well as aguachile and shrimp tacos.

The Lighthouse Seafood
A plate of ceviche from The Lighthouse. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Woodlawn area's laid-back spot for delicious seafood has a long list of options, including fried or broiled platters, fish sandwiches, and you guessed it — ceviche (my favorite).

El Bucanero
A plate of enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and topped with white cheese.
Shrimp enchiladas from El Bucanero. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Given this restaurant's popularity, getting a table might take some extra effort, but there are three locations to choose from and it'll be worth the wait. The shrimp enchiladas are my go-to.

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
A basket of fried snapper throats with a dipping sauce.
Fried snapper throats from Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

The Pearl restaurant isn't primarily for seafood, but it serves great appetizers like snapper throats and calamari, and entrees like cracker-crusted redfish with crab (another favorite).

What they're saying: Twitter's suggestions centered on the classics.

  • "Rudy’s, Bud Jones, Sherry’s Texan, Neptune’s," user @fatroostersa says.
  • "Fred’s Fish Fry every Friday," @AerinCarrenoTV says.
