Country star Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio

Madalyn Mendoza
Chris Stapleton wears a straw cowboy hat while he stands at a microphone with a guitar.

Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show tour to the AT&T Center on Oct. 19.

Driving the news: Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com or ATTCenter.com.

Context: Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award-winning country singer with hits like "Tennessee Whiskey," "You Should Probably Leave" and "Broken Halos."

  • He won Male Vocalist of the Year award at the Country Music Awards in November 2022 for the sixth time.
  • Stapleton also sang a moving rendition of the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February.

Zoom out: The country crooner joins a list of big name artists coming to San Antonio this year. See our list here.

