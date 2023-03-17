Country star Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio

Award-winning country singer Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show tour to the AT&T Center on Oct. 19.

Driving the news: Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com or ATTCenter.com.

Context: Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award-winning country singer with hits like "Tennessee Whiskey," "You Should Probably Leave" and "Broken Halos."

He won Male Vocalist of the Year award at the Country Music Awards in November 2022 for the sixth time.

Stapleton also sang a moving rendition of the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February.

Zoom out: The country crooner joins a list of big name artists coming to San Antonio this year. See our list here.