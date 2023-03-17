1 hour ago - Things to Do
Country star Chris Stapleton is coming to San Antonio
Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show tour to the AT&T Center on Oct. 19.
Driving the news: Tickets go on sale March 24 at 10am on Ticketmaster.com or ATTCenter.com.
Context: Stapleton is an eight-time Grammy Award-winning country singer with hits like "Tennessee Whiskey," "You Should Probably Leave" and "Broken Halos."
- He won Male Vocalist of the Year award at the Country Music Awards in November 2022 for the sixth time.
- Stapleton also sang a moving rendition of the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February.
Zoom out: The country crooner joins a list of big name artists coming to San Antonio this year. See our list here.
