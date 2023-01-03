The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to San Antonio in May. Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Ticketmaster-crashing Eras Tour is skipping San Antonio but the city will welcome a host of big-name musicians, from country stars to rock bands, in the new year.

Driving the news: Excitement surrounding 2023 concerts was fueled when Shania Twain and Red Hot Chili Peppers shows were announced within days of each other. With San Antonio usually playing second fiddle to Austin when it comes to landing big acts, it’s nice to have big names to look forward to.

Shania Twain's “The Queen of Me Tour” will hit the AT&T Center on Oct. 12.

RHCP will rock the Alamodome on May 17.

Yes, but: That’s not all. Angel Olsen, Incubus, Maná, and Depeche Mode also have San Antonio shows in the works.

Angel Olsen will play the Tobin Center on Jan. 23.

Incubus will be at the new Tech Port Arena on Feb. 2.

Maná and Depeche Mode will play AT&T Center on April 1 and April 2, respectively.

Our thought bubble: The new Tech Port Arena – which seats about 500 more people than the Tobin Center – might attract more talent to San Antonio in 2023.

What’s next: Tickets for these shows are on sale now through the respective venues or Ticketmaster.

Subscribe to the free Axios San Antonio newsletter here — launching January 9!