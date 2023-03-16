A reproduction of one of BUA's new NFTs, "The MC." Photo: Courtesy of Justin Bua

Newly arrived Boerne artist Justin Bua is ready to launch into the metaverse — and wants to make it easier for you to join him — with a new NFT.

Driving the news: The longtime artist, who goes by BUA professionally, is known for his fine art prints, but he will release his first NFT, "The MC," at noon today.

Catch up fast: NFTs are non-fungible token, or digital-only assets that can be art, music, video or other media. The tokens have grown in popularity as a way to buy and sell digital artwork, with some going for millions of dollars.

Why it matters: The landscape of digital art is evolving, and Boerne is now part of the picture. BUA wants to lower the barrier to access for people who aren't familiar with cryptocurrency, which is often used to purchase NFTs.

What's happening: BUA is working with the platform Supermojo to allow people to buy his NFT with a regular old credit card, although crypto is still an option.

You can sign up for early access online if you want the best chance at purchasing one.

The cost of one NFT is $100.

Details: BUA created 1,011 NFTs for today's release — including 1,000 unique images. The other 11 are "golden tickets."

Even though NFTs are digital, BUA created them the "old school" way by painting on an easel, working for over a year. He then scanned each piece to bring them online.

The golden ticket NFTs come with a "mysterious surprise," BUA says. It could be something that appears on your doorstep or your phone via AirDrop. It may be a live impromptu Twitch session or entertainment from a DJ.

What they're saying: "This is a direct connection to my buyer, which is amazing," BUA tells Axios.

Context: BUA grew up in New York City and most recently lived in Los Angeles. He moved to Boerne in 2020, seeking more space.

"I like having a garden. I like having my own well," he tells Axios.

BUA comes into San Antonio frequently, attending the Pearl farmers market almost every weekend, he says.

What's next: BUA is also working to create "the BUAverse." Owning one of his NFTs is your ticket into that future metaverse.