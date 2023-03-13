Data: Climate Central; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

This winter felt pretty warm, but it wasn't close to breaking any records in San Antonio.

Why it matters: Even without a record, winter temperatures here were still warmer than they were five decades ago.

Warm winters can exacerbate drought and wreak havoc on crops and gardens.

What they did: Climate Central, which describes itself as a policy-neutral nonprofit, analyzed National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data from across the country.

The big picture: Winter is the fastest-warming season for much of the continental U.S., per Climate Central.

About 80% of the country now has at least seven more winter days with above-normal temperatures compared with 1970.

Precipitation extremes are also happening more frequently and getting more intense.

Zoom in: San Antonio's weather data spans 138 years, and Climate Central's analysis shows this winter was the 18th warmest on record.

The average temperature from December 2022 through February was about 57°F, around 5 degrees warmer than the winter of 1969-70.

State of play: Not only are winters warming overall, but cold snaps are growing less severe and shorter in duration, the latest research shows.