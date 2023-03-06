Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

San Antonio loves dance music.

"Ya Supérame (En Vivo)" by Grupo Firme was the song San Antonians asked Shazam to identify more than any other in 2022. The band from Tijuana, Mexico, performed at the Alamodome last fall.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in San Antonio more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

Catch up fast: Shazam is a music-recognition app that identifies a song and its artist from a few bars of melody.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other cities.

Look at them having fun on stage. Who wouldn't want to Shazam that? Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

By the numbers: "Ya Supérame (En Vivo)" ranked 92 spots higher in San Antonio compared with the rest of the country.

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.

San Antonio's top 10 artists were: Drake, Bad Bunny, 21 Savage, The Weeknd, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Baby, Future, Rauw Alejandro, Kanye West and Ed Sheeran.

The top 5 genres Shazamed in San Antonio were pop, hip-hop, rock, Latin and R&B/soul.