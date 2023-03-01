Soon, there will be one less antique shop to pop into during your Southtown strolls.

Driving the news: Bijou Betties, 1009 S. Alamo St., ended its regular hours on Sunday, according to a Saturday email sent to customers.

What's next: The antique shop will remain open through the end of March as the owner attempts to clear out inventory, per the email.

What they're saying: "High rent and a poor economy make it impossible to maintain a thriving retail presence in King William," the email reads.

Details: The eclectic space was always filled to the brim with funky glasses, strange art, vintage jewelry and so much more. A bonus backyard contained a bounty of architectural artifacts.

💭 Megan's thought bubble: I'm sad. Bijou Betties offered room after room of weird, unique tchotchkes that would add personality to anyone's home.