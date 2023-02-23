The interior of Blush, a brunch spot opening soon in Southtown. Photo: Courtesy of Tanya Benavides

Blush, a brunch spot and bakery, is the latest business to join the Southtown scene on South Alamo.

Driving the news: Husband-wife owners Tanya Benavides and Efren Moreno tell Axios they're planning an early March opening for Blush, pending final inspections.

Details: The 713 South Alamo property is split into two buildings. One side will house the dining area for the brunch service and the other will be the bakery.

Flashback: The property previously housed Jokesters, a comedy club. The bar opened in 2018 and closed in May.

Zoom in: Benavides calls the menu "elevated," drawing from her Mexican background and her husband's Puerto Rican culture.

The cocktail menu will feature fresh ingredients that rotate with the seasons.

The bakery will have a bright, vibrant atmosphere while the brunch space will be moodier, with darker wallpaper and antique touches, the owners say.

What they're saying: Blush is one of four new or upcoming businesses opening in Southtown.