Blush bringing brunch, bakery to Southtown San Antonio
Blush, a brunch spot and bakery, is the latest business to join the Southtown scene on South Alamo.
Driving the news: Husband-wife owners Tanya Benavides and Efren Moreno tell Axios they're planning an early March opening for Blush, pending final inspections.
Details: The 713 South Alamo property is split into two buildings. One side will house the dining area for the brunch service and the other will be the bakery.
Flashback: The property previously housed Jokesters, a comedy club. The bar opened in 2018 and closed in May.
Zoom in: Benavides calls the menu "elevated," drawing from her Mexican background and her husband's Puerto Rican culture.
- The cocktail menu will feature fresh ingredients that rotate with the seasons.
- The bakery will have a bright, vibrant atmosphere while the brunch space will be moodier, with darker wallpaper and antique touches, the owners say.
What they're saying: Blush is one of four new or upcoming businesses opening in Southtown.
- Leche de Tigre, a Peruvian restaurant, is opening on Friday.
- "We're just trying to be a part of the community and add to the coolness of the area and roll with Southtown," Moreno says.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.