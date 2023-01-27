Utah-based soda business Fiiz Drinks popping into San Antonio

Fiiz Drinks is coming soon to Broadway. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Jones

A Utah-based speciality soda shop will debut in San Antonio next month.

Driving the news: Fiiz Drinks plans to open at 3521 Broadway St., near Brackenridge Park, on Feb. 24. The local installment is owned by San Antonio residents Rachel and Nate Jones and their son, Isaac Jones.

How it works: Fiiz's menu takes base sodas — like Sprite, Pepsi, Mountain Dew or Dr Pepper — then adds purees and flavors.

Prices range from $2.50 to about $4, depending on the concoction.

Rachel Jones says Fiiz often invites schools or groups to create a speciality drink — so perhaps a Big Red-, chamoy- or pickle juice-infused mixture will hit the menu.

Zoom out: San Antonio's Fiiz marks the fourth in Texas. The other locations are in the Houston area.

What they're saying: "We absolutely love San Antonio, the people, the culture and the communities. There's so much diversity here," Rachel Jones says.

What's next: The Joneses are also opening a Fiiz in Converse, at 7215 E. Loop 1604 North, with a dine-in option, as well as a location in Schertz.