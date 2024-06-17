Jun 17, 2024 - News

🍦 Cool off with a milkshake the size of your head

A picture of a milkshake in a glass container with a handle and cinnamon toast crunch put around the glass with a giant cookie on top and whipped cream

Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

👋🏼 Sabrina here. After writing about Richmond's pizza and ice cream tour last week, I was craving ice cream bad.

Yes, but: One cone wouldn't be enough. I needed a ridiculously large 24-ounce milkshake from Coco + Hazel in Bon Air.

What I got: The Oaxacan, which has chocolate ice cream with chili powder and cinnamon served in a glass wrapped in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and topped with a Mexican hot chocolate cookie sandwich with — wait for it — MORE chocolate ice cream.

  • And how can I forget the whipped cream?
  • It usually comes with a churro, but they were out, which was probably a gift to my insulin levels.

What to know: It's about $20 after tip and enough for four people, which I know because it took four people to finish it.

  • The average rating among the friend group: 9.2/10.
  • The remaining 0.8 was reserved for the churro.
