🍦 Cool off with a milkshake the size of your head

What I got: The Oaxacan, which has chocolate ice cream with chili powder and cinnamon served in a glass wrapped in Cinnamon Toast Crunch and topped with a Mexican hot chocolate cookie sandwich with — wait for it — MORE chocolate ice cream.
And how can I forget the whipped cream?
It usually comes with a churro, but they were out, which was probably a gift to my insulin levels.
What to know: It's about $20 after tip and enough for four people, which I know because it took four people to finish it.
The average rating among the friend group: 9.2/10.