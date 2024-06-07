Why Richmond is a "world-class" fishing town

That's two days when the Department of Wildlife Resources staffs events across the state with free fishing tutorials, plus rods, reels, bait and tackle for folks to use that day.
State of play: The Richmond-area location to get hooked up with the equipment this year is Dorey Park in Henrico, and DWR will be there Saturday from 9am-3pm.
DWR also stocked fish in more than 2,900 miles of Virginia river, streams, ponds, lakes and reservoirs for the weekend, including 1,750 pounds of channel catfish in Dorey Park.
The only thing notincluded is one of those sweet vests.
The big picture: Free Fishing Days is a great way for beginners to learn the basics, but Richmond already has a vibrant angler culture because of the city's position on the Piedmont/Coastal Fall Line, McCrickard tells Axios.
Richmond's seven-mile fall line stretch, where the river drops in elevation and starts to get super rocky and rapid, attracts a diversity of fish species, including migratory ones that come up from the Chesapeake Bay to spawn.