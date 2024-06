Brewski is available on all Amtrak Virginia Northeast Regional serving beginning June 8. Image: Courtesy of Virginia Passenger Rail Authority

Beginning Saturday, Amtrak train riders in Virginia will be able to order a locally made beer: Brewski, a 5% German-Style Dortmunder pale lager from Center of the Universe Brewing in Ashland. Why it matters: The COTUB brew is the first locally made food and beverage option to roll out on Virginia trains in response to federal recommendations that Amtrak improve its food and drink offerings.

The big picture: A year ago, the congressionally-created Amtrak Food & Beverage Working Group shared its finding from a yearlong study of onboard snack options and the cafe experience.

Adding fresher, healthier food and local options were among the more than two-dozen recommendations from the group.

Zoom in: Virginia is the second state, and the first on the East Coast, to add local options to its cafe menu, Karina Romero with Virginia Passenger Rail Authority tells Axios.

Washington state already offered locally sourced items onboard. They've helped Virginia navigate the process, as Virginia is doing now for other states, Romero said.

Details: Brewski will be available for $8 beginning Saturday in the café cars on all the Virginia-supported trains along the Northeast Regional line, which runs between Roanoke, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond then up the East Coast to D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Boston.