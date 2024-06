ğŸŽ¸ Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar will perform in Richmond at the National on Aug. 14. Pre-sale tickets go on sale today. (Axios)

🪖 Gov. Youngkin wants to reconvene the General Assembly to repeal the new eligibility limits set on a state program that helps cover college tuition for some military families. (Virginia Mercury)

💰 The company that admitted to neglecting thousands of beagles at its breeding facility in Cumberland has to pay $35 million in fines, the largest penalty in an animal welfare case so far. (AP)

📈 39 Virginia companies are on Fortune's 70th annual Fortune 1000 list (up from 36 last year) and 24 Virginia companies, including 8 Richmond-area ones, again made the Fortune 500. (Virginia Business)