Richmond Public Schools to have clear backpack policy for students starting July 1

Richmond Public Schools will require see-through backpacks for students starting July 1. Why it matters: RPS is the latest district to take the step as a safety measure that's been a nationwide response to school shootings for decades. At least two students brought loaded guns to school this year — one at Maymont Preschool and another at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary.

The big picture: The Monday night decision from the Richmond School Board includes having RPS provide clear bags to students who need them.

That caveat was added because of concerns from board members over the cost burden to some families, which could lead them to buy cheaper, less durable options.

Superintendent Jason Kamras promised the board that RPS will take care of any child or family who can't afford a high-quality backpack.

"My ask .... is to give us the latitude to figure out how to do that."

Between the lines: While the regular school year begins Aug. 19 for most students, summer school will be underway when the policy goes live.

Zoom in: RPS is able to supply clear backpacks to every elementary school student for about $60,000, per a presentation from Renesha Parks, RPS' chief wellness officer.

There are also options to partner with organizations that will donate clear bags, but Parks noted that there's competition with other school districts who have adopted clear bag policies.

These include Petersburg and Newport News' schools, both of which began requiring clear backpacks for the 2023-24 school year.

Newport News' school board announced the policy change in response to the January 2023 school shooting.

So did Hopewell, which mandated see-through bags among some elementary schools in March 2023.

The other side: "It really upsets me that this is where we are," said Stephanie Rizzi, the board's vice chair, who mentioned the need to "spend equal time" at the root causes of youth gun violence, which clear backpacks don't address.

What's next: Topics at future meetings will include a plan to install metal detectors in some elementary schools and potentially having uniforms districtwide.