There's a delicious way to celebrate Pride month in RVA, and it's happening all this week: Dine Out for Pride. Why it matters: Virginia officially celebrates Pride with its big festival in the fall (so as not to compete with D.C. Pride), but there are still plenty of ways to commemorate the month and support local LGBTQ+ organizations.

The big picture: Dine Out is the kickoff to Virginia Pride's Endless Summer of Pride — its pre-festival — events.

All this week, through Sunday, more than two dozen Richmond-area restaurants are offering special menu items and donating $1 of each sale to be split between OutRVA and Diversity Richmond.

Participating restaurants include: And Dim Sum, Dave & Buster's, Southbound, Heritage, Garnett's Cafe, L'Opossum, Gold Lion, Pinky's and ZZQ.

Of note: Most feature Tito's Vodka cocktails or Hardywood Brewery and Starr Hill Brewery beers, but look out for mocktails and food specials, too.