Fanboy was named one of the best new bars in the country by Esquire in the magazine's big-deal annual best bars list. Why it matters: It's the first time a Richmond restaurant has made the list since The Roosevelt landed a spot a decade ago.

The big picture: Esquire contributors crisscrossed the U.S. over the last year, sipping and sampling as they searched for the best of the best bars in America.

They narrowed it down to 42 that bring thoughtfulness, nuance, creativity and the "complete package" that make them a destination locals should want to make their watering hole.

And Fanboy brings it all.

Fanboy opened in November on Broad Street near the Science Museum and we loved everything about the vibey self-described "intimate cocktail bar and vinyl listening room" when we checked it out earlier this year.

So did Esquire. Writer (and Richmonder) Jason Tesauro praised Fanboy for its "thoughtful enhancements from the ground up" like room hues, vintage vinyl and, of course, vibes.

If you go: Fanboy is open daily for lunch and dinner at 2713 W. Broad St.