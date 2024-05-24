🌊 The Current: Virginia vs. Live Nation
👀 Virginia is part of the antitrust lawsuit from the Justice Department against Live Nation that could upend the ticketing and live events industry. (Axios)
💳 Richmond now has a AAA bond rating that allows the city to borrow money at lower interest rates, which could help the future of the Diamond District project. (Times-Dispatch)
🪵 A $150,000 "nature exploration zone" for kids at Belle Isle would have logs for climbing and boulders for jumping pending City Council approval. (Times-Dispatch)
🤩 Ludacris, Fantasia and Wyclef Jean are headlining this year's Richmond Jazz and Music Festival at Maymont. (NBC12)
