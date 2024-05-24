Street artists transform Richmond's Carytown parking garage into murals

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

One of the first murals seen in the parking garage. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

Your walk through Carytown just got artsier. The big picture: Artists have transformed the parking garage on Colonial Avenue near the Byrd Theatre and Tokyo Market into a series of murals covering the once gray — and boring — cement and brick building.

The project, dubbed "Parking Lot Pieces" and "a Carytown Street Art Jam," is the latest from All City Art Club, a community founded by Silly Genius that aims to elevate Richmond through graffiti and street art.

It was also done in collaboration with the city and the Carytown Merchants Association.

The two-story parking garage takeover, which includes even the trash cans, began last weekend and ended Wednesday.

The "Rent 2 High" mural with a sneak peek of the staircase one. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

Some (but not all) favorites:

Upon walking in, there's one that says "Rent 2 High." Felt.

At the end on the left, another shows someone driving off in a vespa with the words "ran off on the plug twice."

The one wrapping the staircase is hauntingly beautiful and you could stare at it for hours.

One on the outside that says "Happy anniversary, Laine. I love you so."

Another that says "dude … where's my car?" with a person crying.

One of the outside parking garage walls covered in murals. Photo: Sabrina Moreno/Axios

State of play: Earlier this year, USA Today named Richmond the No. 2 best city with street art collections.

In an interview with WRIC, Silly Genius said that while Richmond has grown in recognition, "Hundreds of millions of dollars are being left on the table by the lack of support for the arts."

"We're trying to turn that around and show everybody how much talent really resides in Richmond."

Sabrina's thought bubble: Walking through "Parking Lot Pieces" will show you why Richmond deserves to take the No. 1 spot.