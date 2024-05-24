Street artists transform Richmond's Carytown parking garage into murals

The big picture: Artists have transformed the parking garage on Colonial Avenue near the Byrd Theatre and Tokyo Market into a series of murals covering the once gray — and boring — cement and brick building.
The project, dubbed "Parking Lot Pieces" and "a Carytown Street Art Jam," is the latest from All City Art Club, a community founded by Silly Genius that aims to elevate Richmond through graffiti and street art.
It was also done in collaboration with the city and the Carytown Merchants Association.
The two-story parking garage takeover, which includes even the trash cans, began last weekend and ended Wednesday.
Some (but not all) favorites:
Upon walking in, there's one that says "Rent 2 High." Felt.
At the end on the left, another shows someone driving off in a vespa with the words "ran off on the plug twice."
The one wrapping the staircase is hauntingly beautiful and you could stare at it for hours.
One on the outside that says "Happy anniversary, Laine. I love you so."
Another that says "dude … where's my car?" with a person crying.
State of play: Earlier this year, USA Today named Richmond the No. 2 best city with street art collections.
In an interview with WRIC, Silly Genius said that while Richmond has grown in recognition, "Hundreds of millions of dollars are being left on the table by the lack of support for the arts."
"We're trying to turn that around and show everybody how much talent really resides in Richmond."
Sabrina's thought bubble: Walking through "Parking Lot Pieces" will show you why Richmond deserves to take the No. 1 spot.