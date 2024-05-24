46 mins ago - News

Northern Virginia is influencing the names of America's babies

headshot
A chart showing changes in U.S. baby name popularity, 2013-2023. The names that have gained the most in popularity are Theo, Atlas, and Nova. The names that have decreased the most are Jase, Alexa, and Gavin.
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

One of the trendiest baby names in the U.S. is … Nova.

Why it matters: Northern Virginia's influence has gone nationwide and they must be stopped before they go global.

The big picture: The name saw the third-largest increase in popularity since 2013, per Social Security data.

  • In Virginia, Nova was the fourth trendiest name, losing to "Thiago," "Luka" and "Atlas," which coincidentally is the name of J. Lo's upcoming movie about AI.

Between the lines: There are other reasons parents might name their kid Nova but we're choosing to ignore them.

Zoom in: There's a trend of TikTokkers sharing baby names they love but won't be using like "Afternoon with the nickname After."

Here's our contribution to that, inspired by Richmond:

  • Powhite (Poe for short, after Edgar Allen).
  • Ashe (after Arthur).
  • Shockoe (Ko for short).
  • Carytown (Cary for short).
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more