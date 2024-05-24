Northern Virginia is influencing the names of America's babies

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals One of the trendiest baby names in the U.S. is … Nova. Why it matters: Northern Virginia's influence has gone nationwide and they must be stopped before they go global.

The big picture: The name saw the third-largest increase in popularity since 2013, per Social Security data.

In Virginia, Nova was the fourth trendiest name, losing to "Thiago," "Luka" and "Atlas," which coincidentally is the name of J. Lo's upcoming movie about AI.

Between the lines: There are other reasons parents might name their kid Nova but we're choosing to ignore them.

Zoom in: There's a trend of TikTokkers sharing baby names they love but won't be using like "Afternoon with the nickname After."

Here's our contribution to that, inspired by Richmond: