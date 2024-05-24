Northern Virginia is influencing the names of America's babies
One of the trendiest baby names in the U.S. is … Nova.
Why it matters: Northern Virginia's influence has gone nationwide and they must be stopped before they go global.
The big picture: The name saw the third-largest increase in popularity since 2013, per Social Security data.
- In Virginia, Nova was the fourth trendiest name, losing to "Thiago," "Luka" and "Atlas," which coincidentally is the name of J. Lo's upcoming movie about AI.
Between the lines: There are other reasons parents might name their kid Nova but we're choosing to ignore them.
Zoom in: There's a trend of TikTokkers sharing baby names they love but won't be using like "Afternoon with the nickname After."
Here's our contribution to that, inspired by Richmond:
- Powhite (Poe for short, after Edgar Allen).
- Ashe (after Arthur).
- Shockoe (Ko for short).
- Carytown (Cary for short).
