A new minor league baseball team will take to the field for the first time ever Friday in Danville. Why it matters: The team is called the Dairy Daddies, and they're already racking up nationwide headlines for a name that's making some folks blush — and a mascot that's making others swoon.

State of play: The parent organization behind Danville's existing minor league baseball team, the Otterbots, announced in February a second summer team for the town 2.5 hours southwest of Richmond.

And just like that, the Dairy Daddies — "udderly" the most innuendo-filled team in baseball — hit the internet, inviting fans to "get milked" at the "Field of Creams" or stop in for theme nights like "Teat Tuggin' Thursday."

If that doesn't whet your sportsball appetite, there's the mascot, McCreamy — a ripped and ready shirtless bull giving off his best come hither look — already dubbed the "sexiest mascot in all of sports" by at least two websites.

Zoom in: The name, the branding, the hunk-a-licious mascot and the innuendo — it's all on purpose, of course, The Athletic reports.

The racy imagery helps drive interest and tickets sales, but it's meaning goes beyond buff bulls; the dairy pays homage to Danville being home to three of the state's five largest dairy farms, Wall Street Journal reports.

Plus, "we look at this brand as an outward way to say Danville as a city, southern Virginia as a region, we're here, you cannot ignore us anymore, we're not going anywhere, so it's time to get familiar," Dairy Daddy GM Austin Scher told sportslogos.net.

If you go: If you wanna get in on the action firsthand, their next few games are this Friday and Saturday and the next on the home farm in Danville. Tickets are $20.