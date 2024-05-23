1 hour ago - Sports

Virginia's new minor league daddy-themed baseball team

A logo of sexual looking cow, shirtless and winking at the camera

Who's your baseball daddy? Logos: Courtesy of The Danville Dairy Daddies

A new minor league baseball team will take to the field for the first time ever Friday in Danville.

Why it matters: The team is called the Dairy Daddies, and they're already racking up nationwide headlines for a name that's making some folks blush — and a mascot that's making others swoon.

State of play: The parent organization behind Danville's existing minor league baseball team, the Otterbots, announced in February a second summer team for the town 2.5 hours southwest of Richmond.

  • And just like that, the Dairy Daddies — "udderly" the most innuendo-filled team in baseball — hit the internet, inviting fans to "get milked" at the "Field of Creams" or stop in for theme nights like "Teat Tuggin' Thursday."
  • If that doesn't whet your sportsball appetite, there's the mascot, McCreamy — a ripped and ready shirtless bull giving off his best come hither look — already dubbed the "sexiest mascot in all of sports" by at least two websites.

Zoom in: The name, the branding, the hunk-a-licious mascot and the innuendo — it's all on purpose, of course, The Athletic reports.

  • The racy imagery helps drive interest and tickets sales, but it's meaning goes beyond buff bulls; the dairy pays homage to Danville being home to three of the state's five largest dairy farms, Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Plus, "we look at this brand as an outward way to say Danville as a city, southern Virginia as a region, we're here, you cannot ignore us anymore, we're not going anywhere, so it's time to get familiar," Dairy Daddy GM Austin Scher told sportslogos.net.

If you go: If you wanna get in on the action firsthand, their next few games are this Friday and Saturday and the next on the home farm in Danville. Tickets are $20.

