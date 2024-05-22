2 of Richmond's largest employers have "very good" reputations, per a new poll

Data: Axios Harris Poll; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals Two of Richmond's largest employers have some of the best reputations among the nation's most visible brands, according to this year's Axios/Harris Poll 100. The big picture: Each year, Axios works with Harris Poll to gauge the reputation of the most visible brands in America, based on 20 years of Harris Poll research.

It's a multi-step process that first involves surveying the public's opinion of which two visible brands have the best reputation, and which have the worst.

Then those 100 "most visible" companies are ranked by a second group on seven key dimensions — trust, ethics, growth, products/service, citizenship, vision and culture.

This year's rankings are based on a survey of more than 16,500 Americans.

Zoom in: Capital One — Richmond's largest private employer — ranked No. 34 (with a "very good" reputation) among the top 100 brands, up four spots from last year's ranking.

Respondents rated the credit card company best for growth and vision, as they did for Amazon, the area's seventh-largest employer.

Amazon ranked at No. 16 — the highest for any local employers, but down eight spots from last year.

Wells Fargo, with just over 2,500 locals, came in at No. 92 — and is the only one of Richmond's largest employers rated with a "poor" reputation.

The banking giant has been embroiled in controversy in recent years, including allegations that it overcharged commercial clients, opened accounts without clients' knowledge to meet sales goals, and overcharged employees for company stock in their 401ks, per Forbes.

Worth noting: Bank of America, UPS, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile and Walmart are other of Richmond's biggest employers ranked on the list, which you can explore more here.

Go deeper: See the methodology.