2 of Richmond's largest employers have "very good" reputations, per a new poll

Respondents rated the credit card company best for growth and vision, as they did for Amazon, the area's seventh-largest employer.
Amazon ranked at No. 16 — the highest for any local employers, but down eight spots from last year.
Wells Fargo, with just over 2,500 locals, came in at No. 92 — and is the only one of Richmond's largest employers rated with a "poor" reputation.
The banking giant has been embroiled in controversy in recent years, including allegations that it overcharged commercial clients, opened accounts without clients' knowledge to meet sales goals, and overcharged employees for company stock in their 401ks, per Forbes.
Worth noting: Bank of America, UPS, Verizon, Comcast, T-Mobile and Walmart are other of Richmond's biggest employers ranked on the list, which you can explore more here.