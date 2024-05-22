😋 1 breakfast sandwich to go: The Smoky Mug
👋🏼 Sabrina here. Don't judge a breakfast sandwich by its photo because this one from The Smoky Mug might be my new go-to.
What's in it: Scrambled eggs, American cheese and hatch green chiles, which seals its swoon-worthiness. $7.70.
- Staff recommended it on an English muffin with chorizo. $1.95.
The bottom line: This version was so good that I feel like I owe them the name of my firstborn child as a thank you.
