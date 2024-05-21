🌊 The Current: Trump floats VSU as VP debate spot

🎙️ Former President Trump has said yes to Fox News' offer of moderating a vice presidential debate and suggested Virginia State University as the location. (Progress-Index)

The university has made no commitments, but the presidential debate meant to be at VSU is still up in the air after President Biden rejected the debate schedule huge snub

👀 Richmond registrar Keith Balmer violated city procurement policies on three occasions in the last year by entering into nearly $1 million in third-party contracts without getting prior authorization. (Times-Dispatch)

Two Patriot Front members admitted in civil court filings that they vandalized the Battery Park Arthur Ashe mural in 2021, but denied it was part of a coordinated plan by the group. (WRIC)