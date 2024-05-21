🌊 The Current: Trump floats VSU as VP debate spot

🎙️ Former President Trump has said yes to Fox News' offer of moderating a vice presidential debate and suggested Virginia State University as the location. (Progress-Index)
The university has made no commitments, but the presidential debate meant to be at VSU is still up in the air after President Biden rejected the debate schedule with VSU on it, which Youngkin called a "huge snub."
👀 Richmond registrar Keith Balmer violated city procurement policies on three occasions in the last year by entering into nearly $1 million in third-party contracts without getting prior authorization. (Times-Dispatch)
Two Patriot Front members admitted in civil court filings that they vandalized the Battery Park Arthur Ashe mural in 2021, but denied it was part of a coordinated plan by the group. (WRIC)